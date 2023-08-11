Editor,
I am unfortunately not surprised at the outcome of our city’s Special Meeting on August 7 given the facts were completely ignored. “No reportable action” says it all!
Our City Attorney Bijal Patel broke the law (CA Bus & Prof Code 6125) by practicing with an inactive license by the CA State Bar Association and then spun it as no big deal. It is a big deal and under CA Bus & Prof Code 6126 she is guilty of a misdemeanor. Councilmembers Evans, Davis and Bedolla’s inaction on Monday night indicates they will stand behind her regardless of her careless actions.
Every Tracy citizen should now be concerned with the precedent the majority council just set. How will this impact any contract signed in the future given their complete disregard of her contract and the law? If the city’s top legal advisor can violate her own Employment Agreement with zero recourse, then the majority council have corrupted the political process at City Hall. It should be troubling for us all to think that this “Gang of Four” will determine the city’s future for the next year and a half.
If Bijal Patel had any integrity, she would resign. She took an oath to hold herself to a higher standard as an Officer of the Court. But, as we’ve come to expect, she will instead sit at the dais with her arrogant attitude truly believing the law does not apply to her.
If Councilmembers Evans, Davis and Bedolla had any integrity, they would do the right thing and hold her to her contract that was broken on July 1st and terminate her immediately. I know my comments will fall on these city council members’ deaf ears, but I can guarantee them that the community is listening, as well as the State Bar.
Sandi Taylor, Tracy
