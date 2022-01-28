Editor,
“Pariah.” For the outcast will have no voice! It will certainly go with the territory. As urban sprawl gains momentum here in the valley the Pariahs will ask, “How did we get here?” From red to blue, yes I refer to Democratic persuasion.
I believe the people have a right to choose “their” destination, but they do not have the right to ask me to pay for it with my money or my freedom. I also believe corporations (land speculators) should not have the right to choose our way of life. I refer to the 100,000 commuters who travel daily through the Altamont Pass as per the OP-ED in Friday’s Tracy Press, Jan. 21, 2022, edition. How I see it, when you have a congressman who does not support the quality of life of their constituents, all will suffer. I refer to those 100,000 people who are commuting daily.
Politicians must be supporting the very rich. It is a well-known fact that politicians from the City Council to Congress do not support expanding I-580/205. You see, when they get you to suffer they expect you will give in. They will have their way with you. We are lucky to get potholes filled. I refer to the 11th street exit off 205. What needs to be done is to build additional lanes on I-580/205. Why you ask? Year over year there is one occupant in 9 out of 10 vehicles. Why you ask? They like mobility. Shop, visit, and take care of personal business. I can’t accomplish this using public transit.
Pandemics, I want to be somewhat safe in my personal vehicle, not a train. Trucks, they need a designated lane that they stay in. And why "Burning discouraged" rather than "Snuggling in front of fireplace allowed today."
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
