Painting of places and spaces often overlooked will be featured as the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts presents “Out of the Corner of My Eye – Paintings by David Casterson,” an exhibition on display Jan. 21 through March 11 in the GWF Foundation and Souza Family galleries.
“Out of the Corner of My Eye” features paintings exploring everyday places and landscapes — from alleyways to road debris to dilapidated buildings — that are sometimes overlooked and ignored.
Casterson, a Fremont resident, holds a bachelor of fine arts in painting and drawing from San Jose State University and has been inspired by history and landscape throughout his life. He been exhibiting professionally across the region since 2007 and “Out of the Corner of My Eye” is his first solo exhibition.
“I like to think that I paint the daily world I live in, and I get just as excited by the disposition of tools and empty coffee cans on a garage shelf in the evening light as I would by a majestic mountain,” Casterson said.
“My mantra has always been, ‘If beauty is anywhere then it’s everywhere.’ As a kid, I wanted to be an archeologist – still do, really – and dig up artifacts that would only invite speculation as to their context and uses while somehow connecting us to other times and a remote, though shared, human experience. I feel like the objects and scenes I’m drawn to are like artifacts, sometimes newly-minted, yet dislodged from their conventional stations … no longer performing their intended functions.”
An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan 21. A Gallery Talk with Casterson will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. The exhibition, opening reception and Gallery Talk are free and open to the public.
The Grand Galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The galleries will be closed on Feb. 20 in observance of President’s Day.
For more information of the Grand galleries and the exhibition program visit www.atthegrand.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.