I am sure many of you are familiar with the saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Being that I am a dog lover and 58 years old, I am going to embrace being called an “old dog.” I am a strong advocate of continued education and keeping myself relevant. Recently I had the opportunity to attend a class of up-and-coming Realtors who expanded my knowledge in utilizing social media and updated real estate systems.
One of the featured speakers was an associate who was recently named one of the top National Association of Realtors professionals under the age of 30. Kindly, Darrin DeSilva, Team Leader of DeSilva Realty Group|eXp Realty shared some of the following thoughts. “The real estate market is crashing! Prices are going to go down so I'm going to wait.
“These are just some of the things I hear from clients on a daily basis and it's very reasonable for everyone to think that considering all the news headlines. The one thing that gives us clarity and helps us give our clients clarity is sharing data. Interest rates always reflect inflation rates and if you watch carefully what inflation is doing along with employment rates you can almost have a crystal ball to see what the future is going to tell you. Until the supply increases prices are going to continue to trend upward and it all goes back to what we all learned in economics class, which is the law of supply and demand. Even with the demand being lower due to interest rates the supply is still so low across the nation which is keeping things still somewhat competitive for buyers.
“One thing that never changes for everyone and has stood the test of time is that life happens. People get married, they have kids, people move for jobs, get divorced, need to downsize, and so many other situations that still happen and create a need rather than a want when it comes to purchasing a home. I find that helping my clients focus on their motivation and reasoning behind buying or selling is what ultimately helps them make a decision. High interest rates are not.
“Our job as Realtors isn't just finding or selling a home, it's helping our clients make sense of the reason they have for wanting to move in the first place. Helping them make sense of a stressful situation and giving them clarity on how moving forward is going to be less painful than continuing to stay where they are. And sometimes as we go through this with clients, we help them come to the realization that sometimes it may be better to stay right where they're at and it doesn't make sense to buy or sell. If we can clearly help our clients make an educated decision and guide them to the best possible outcome that is always what helps our clients, regardless of what the market is doing.”
Bottom Line
No matter what generation you are labeled or how old or young you are, real estate is always going to stand the test of time. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
