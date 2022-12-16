On a daily basis I am truly asked, “Donna what does the market look like in 2023?” I am also asked if it is a good time to buy and/or sell. Who better than my lender associates to give you some insight into the 2023 market and whether you should buy or sell?
According to Roni Gonzalez, Diversified Mortgage, she shared:
“There’s no doubt buying a home today is different than it was over the past couple of years, and the shift in the market has led to advantages for buyers today. Buying a home in any market is a personal decision, and the best way to make that decision is to educate yourself on the facts and options. News headlines tend more to add concern to people thinking about buying a home than they do to clarify what’s going on with real estate and mortgage loans.
“Here are a few reasons that show it is not a bad time to buy and can prove to be a good time. There are more homes on the market as buyer demand is less due to higher mortgage rates and inflation concerns. The good news with this is that with more inventory it means more homes to choose from and with fewer buyers it means less competition. This leads to better purchase negotiations, potential seller credits for closing costs and/or funds to use to obtain lower interest rates and contingent offers allowing sellers to buy before they purchase. These are options we have not seen or have been rare in the last couple of years.
“In addition, experts don’t believe home prices will crash, but rather moderate at various levels depending on local markets and the demand for those areas. Some areas may bring slight appreciation as where other areas may have slight depreciation. Overall. the expectation is for relatively flat or neutral price appreciation next year.
“While we have seen mortgage rates increase dramatically this year, the rapid increases we’ve seen have receded recently as early signs hint that inflation may be easing slightly. When inflation cools (as expected next year) mortgage rates are expected to come down as a result. When this happens, it is expected buyers that who have been sitting on the sidelines will jump back into the market and possibly cause a buying frenzy again – thus again driving prices up and possibly bidding wars.
“The best advantage is to purchase before this happens. You can look at refinancing when rates drop. There is a saying in the lending industry, ‘Date the Rate but Marry the House,’ meaning pick your home but remember the rate does not need to be forever. Make sure you are comfortable with the payment and remember time over time, real estate has always been shown to be a good investment.”
According to Liz Reese ~Reese Squared Mortgage, she shared:
“Is it a good time to buy? People say the best time to buy was last year … and then next best time to buy is right now! As we anticipate interest rates coming down by Q2 of next year, what is the opportunity to buy now versus waiting until those rates come down? Right now, in this environment, sellers are willing to pitch in on closing costs because there is not as much competition for the houses. This is an opportunity for a buyer to get a good deal on price and on getting some help from the seller.
“When rates come down in the future, the buyer already has the house! All they have to do is restructure that debt with a refinance. If a buyer waits until rates come down, more buyers flood the market again and sellers are less likely to lower their prices and/or help pay for closing costs; prices go up because there’s more people fighting for the homes. My advice to sellers: If you need to sell your house, go into your sale knowing you’ll need to help with some closing costs for creative financing for the buyer. If you can wait to sell your house until rates, come down, talk to an expert realtor about that as a strategy!”
According to Seth Conley, MortgageSeth, he shared the following thoughts regarding the real estate market:
“Buyers are now in the strongest position they have been in since 2019. Even though rates are higher than the historic lows of the past 2 years, lenders are offering creative solutions to help buyers keep their payments affordable. Temporary buydowns and down payment assistance programs are very popular to help buyers.
“2023 will be a great year for first time home buyers who have not been able to compete in the past few years. Some changes have already been made to allow for higher debt ratios which can help this group of buyers. Savvy real estate investors will continue to be a large part of the purchase market in 2023. About one out of every six transactions will be by investors who are not concerned with interest rates and recognize the opportunities available as price appreciation slows in most markets.
“The importance of working with a mortgage advisor and partner will increase even more in 2023. Finding a lender that you can establish a long-term relationship will be very important to ensure you have someone on your side that is interested in helping you and your family for the long term. We will see the continued struggles and closings of a lot of call centers and online lenders who cannot establish these trusting relationships.
“As we enter the official recession in the first 2 quarters of 2023 keep in mind that this market is very different from 2008 for the following three reasons: There is a severe housing shortage and demand continues to grow much faster than supply of housing due to the size of the millennial generation. Lenders have much stricter credit and underwriting guidelines. Risky loan programs such as negative amortization loans have been eliminated.”
Bottom Line
I am so appreciative of my lender associates who shared their insight of the current and future real estate market. I do hope that you take into consideration their wise and informative comments to help you make the best financial decision for you and your family. Wishing you good health and big hugs always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.