Oh my gosh, can you believe that we are days away from the end of 2022? Many of you know that I am of the Jewish faith, and I want to say a big OY VEY! Every year we pretty much say the same thing to each other of how quickly the year went. I believe however that 2022 was on warp speed for many of us. For 2023, I am adamant about pushing the pause button, living in the moment and deep cleansing breaths.
In looking back in 2022 at the real estate market, we saw lots of changes, especially after a super-hot market that we experienced during the pandemic. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) is calling 2022, The Year of Volatility. We truly experienced an incredible market for 2 years which was driven by the pandemic. Interest rates hovered around 3.5% and with the lack of inventory where there was more of a demand than supply, it was an incredible seller’s market.
The market took a shift around the end of second quarter and beginning of third quarter. By Sept. 1 the interest rate hovered around 5.3%. The interest rate continued to climb to 7% and as of present date it sits about 6.5%. So truly what does this mean in “real terms.” It means that we almost felt like the real estate market put their brakes on. The market shifts swiftly. By the time you could say the market is changing … it changed.
With the rates doubling, buyers started to back off from looking for a home. A great statistic from www.bankrate.com shared that when you purchase a home at $500,000 at the beginning of 2022 at 3.5% your mortgage payment with a 20% down payment of principal and interest would be approximately $1,800. However, once the interest rate doubled, purchasing the same home with 20% down would give you a mortgage payment of approximately $2,700.
First-time homebuyers found this scenario very disheartening, especially since the buyer’s monthly income did not increase almost $1,000 a month to be able to afford the increased house payment.
During this same time sellers found their home staying on the market longer where price reductions were at an all-time high and multiple offers were nonexistent. Overall, however the National Association of Realtors (NAR) still labeled 2022 as a seller’s market. While researching some of these statistics on the NAR website, in 2022 homeowners lived in their existing homes for an average of 10 years prior to placing their homes on the market. In 2021, NAR reported that homeowners on average were in their homes for 8 years prior to selling.
Bottom Line
Economists are predicting that 2023 will be a year where the market will regain normalcy. The market will not be a buyer or a seller’s market. Interest rates are anticipated to stabilize around 5.7% by end of 2023 according to NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. However, my prediction is this: Buyers will buy, and sellers will sell. Life events will dictate what a buyer and/or seller does. We do not live in a vacuum where we can control any outcome, we can only influence the outcome. I will continue to get up and show up every day to assist my family, friends and clients secure their financial future and create the shelter and palace they worked so hard to obtain.
It has been a pleasure and privilege to take this journey in 2022 and I look forward to an incredible ride in 2023. Wishing you a Happy and Healthy New Year, and big hugs always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.