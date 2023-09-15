How is it possible that students have already returned to school almost a month ago? Amazing right? Many primary, middle, and high school students returned to class on August 7, 2023. College students returned to class 2 weeks ago around August 27, 2023. However, if by chance you are missing any school supplies, you aren’t going to find much inventory. You will, however, find Halloween and Christmas items already on the shelf.
By chance is it only California that starts school when it is scorching hot outside and families are still wanting to enjoy their summer vacation? In speaking with my family back east, they returned to class after the Labor Day holiday just like I did growing up. So now that many are settling into their “back to school routine,” how does this affect the real estate market?
The start of the school year brings about changes in priorities and routines for families with school-aged children. This transition often influences their decisions regarding home ownership. According to the website www.investopia.com, buyers and sellers with children typically do not want to uproot their family in the middle of the school year and will wait until its end so they have more free time for moving and the chance for a fresh start once the next school year begins. Most families with school-age children will likely move through the June, July and August months so to establish residency which will determine the school the student will attend.
The marketing conditions for this school year are a bit skewed compared to previous years. With the high interest rates and lack of inventory, buyers were even more hesitant to go house hunting. At this time of the year, sellers remain hopeful that the buyers will still come and preview their homes.
There are many moving parts when it comes to buying or selling a home. According to www.forbesadvisor.com, 82% of consumers who reported putting home buying plans on hold, even as they say that they feel their job and income are stable. With a buyer’s job and income stable it would naturally lead to that individual looking to purchase a home, however just a slight increase in the interest rate could cause the mortgage payment to be difficult to afford.
So, what does the market look like for the remainder of the year? There is the potential the interest rates could go up again and the housing inventory will remain low. The holidays are coming whereby the thought is not to list your home during the holidays. It is my belief that selling homes during the holidays is an advantage to the buyer and seller. The “holiday season buyer” is motivated, informed, and ready to go. The seller is also motivated, informed and ready to sell. Holiday season is a motivating time during the year to buy or sell a home.
Bottom Line
As I have said many times, buying and/or selling a home can be advantageous at any time of the year depending on the particular circumstances. So, consider the next time you take your student to school, pay attention to the for-sale signs which could possibly be your next home. Wishing you good health always and big hugs.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
