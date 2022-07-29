When you read the title of my article, I am sure the first thing that comes to mind is that it takes a village to raise children, right? I am sure you also may think that in real estate, the individuals in the village are lenders, inspectors, insurance agents, financial advisors, and title officers. Even though all these professionals play an integral part when working with buyers and sellers they aren’t “The Village.”
In my professional opinion, the true village it takes to make a real estate transaction go smoothly are the following: buyers, sellers, friends, family, co-workers, church and/or temple friends, and any other special person that is “in your ear.” However, that special person “in your ear” can be a roadblock or hindrance to the buying and/or selling experience.
When a buyer or seller contacts me, I always make sure to ask who I may thank for referring you to me. This referral source has just taken on the role of the first member of the village. To have a successful and thriving real estate business, you need raving fans. This raving fan has already shared your qualifications, business practices and personality traits with your new client.
It is now my responsibility to set the expectation and follow through on all the tasks that will help the transaction go smoothly and stress free. Oh my goodness! I am already taking on the role of protector, so to shelter my clients and talk them off the ledge with so many moving parts.
During the “getting to know you phase,” I always ask, ‘Who is your support community?’ Most of the times friends, family, and co-workers are the first mentioned. Before I can really ask a question, these are some of the comments:
“My brother said it is a terrible time to buy because interest rates are high and so are home prices.” Side bar: You may need to limit your communication with this village member. The village needs to have positive, but realistic members that have your back!
Your best friend says, “Sell now because homes have appreciated in double digit ranges, and you may even get multiple offers.” Side bar: This village member hopefully has up to date statistics. Even better, they defer present market conditions to me so that I can set the expectation.
Finally, the one person that you always counsel with reminds you when the financial numbers work and you find the home that checks all the boxes, make an offer, and move forward.
As an agent, the most influential village participant is either the one that has your client’s ear, quotes the news, repeats what they hear on the radio or television or is just a habitual “know it all.” I always speak of this villager with respect; however, I do need to remind the prospective client that I am the one in the trenches and everyday getting up and showing up to sell real estate. Buying and/or selling a home is truly a choreographed dance. The members of the village can learn the dance instruction or if they have “two left feet” they may need to sit this one out.
Bottom Line
Each member of the village has a specific role and must accept the fact that the real estate transaction that they are helping with is not about them. Hopefully, everyone will eventually get a turn to be buyer and/or seller participant in the village and not only a sounding board. Good health to you always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
