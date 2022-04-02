Climbing interest rates. $6.08 a gallon of gas. War in Ukraine. A potential new strain of COVID. Inflation. Lack of Inventory. OH MY! All these elements are directly affecting the real estate market and one’s ability to buy or sell a home. Join me on my daily rollercoaster of a day in real estate.
Let’s begin with the overall housing market, according to Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Lawrence Yun, home sales are at their best in 15 years. Even though interest rates are higher, the overall housing market has continued to be steady.
The most influential generation driving the housing market is Millennials. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Millennials ages 23 to 41 are accounting for 43% of home sales. As with any generation of homebuyers, the biggest struggle is the ability to save for a down payment. One could only hope that they could continue living in their childhood home while working and being given the opportunity to save as much money as possible. This opportunity could truly be the only way to eventually move out and purchase your first home.
Note to self; if by chance you get this incredible gift, be helpful, courteous, and grateful. Please also consider cooking a meal and taking the garbage out without being ask. Sorry to digress and tap into a personal real-life scenario.
Mortgage interest rates are continuing to rise. The average 30-year fixed mortgage last week was 4.51%. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate this week was 4.99%. The rates by next week could be at 5% and higher. These rates are the highest they have been since 2019. As rates rise the ability to purchase an affordable home with an affordable house payment decreases. The fallout felt by the buyer is having to move farther out from the workplace.
The negative outcome to this phenomenon is longer commute times, increased stress, and reduction in quality of life. Not to mention higher gas prices which will increase traveling expense. There is a struggle to balance between farther out affordable house prices and the cost to commute. The California Association of Realtors (CAR) shares that the median priced home in California is $786,750. A homebuyer would need to make a minimum of $144,400 a year to qualify to purchase this priced home.
In response to some of the statistics presented, many homeowners are choosing to move out of their state. Sellers are taking advantage of the equity in their home and selling. These sellers are then relocating to other states for affordability and a better lifestyle.
Whether it be climbing interest rates or gas prices, major world events will also affect the real estate market. Historically with 9/11, the Silicon Valley dot-com crash, Hurricane Katrina, or the present War in Ukraine, all will affect the housing market and cause a potential stall and/or pause to buying or selling a home. It puts people in reflection mode whereby one re-evaluates all aspects of their life.
Bottom line:
No matter what is going on in the world, the real estate market can be positively or negatively affected. You need to reflect on your own personal situation and how these elements can affect you and your family. Do your research. Weigh your options. Make the best possible decision you can with the information you have. Move forward and do not look back. That is why your windshield is so much bigger than your rearview mirror. Wishing you good health always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.