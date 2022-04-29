There is a special phenomenon that happens as you get you older: You start reflecting quite frequently on your past. Memories, specific conversations, smells, tastes and how you saw yourself at a particular time of your life come rushing back.
With this walk down memory lane, I also had an epiphany after speaking with my niece in New Jersey, who is in the process of purchasing her first home. With the present increase in interest rates and lack of inventory which has driven home prices into the stratosphere, I found my niece’s spirit very deflated. While speaking with her I noticed that the conversation revolved only about how much money she and her husband would need for a down payment, if the home would appreciate over time and how much the home could be worth if the market continued to be so competitive.
At that time, I asked her, “are you purchasing a home for shelter or an investment? “Obviously I caught her off guard and she needed a moment to answer the question. My niece responded that she really did not think of buying a home for shelter and was of the opinion it was for investment purposes.
After this chat, I decided to perform a non-scientific survey and ask my family, friends, peers, and associates, when they purchased their home was it for shelter or investment? I also did a little research whereby a Harvard Business School Professor and Director of Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies shared that when immigrants came to this country, they desperately wanted shelter and a sanctuary in a new country. The pure definition of a home to them was a sanctuary for safety and stability.
However, as years passed and the federal government introduced long-term mortgages, home ownership became more of an anchor in the community. This shifted the purpose of owning a home to more of an investment, whereby efforts were made to pay off the mortgage and create a type of “forced savings.”
So here of the results of my unofficial survey. My participants included the following: the Gen Z Generation (born 1997-2012, ages 10-25), the Millennium Generation (born 1981-1996, ages 26-41), the Gen X Generation (born 1965-1980, ages 42-57) and the Baby Boomer Generation (ages 55-64).
The majority of Baby Boomers purchased their home as shelter initially. However, several of them shared that as their home value appreciated, they saw their home as a potential investment. Many of the Baby Boomers stayed in their first home they purchased the longest. (Sidebar: I stay connected with several grade school friends whose parents still live in the same home that they grew up in).
The Gen X Generation believed a home purchase was for shelter. There was a time this generation of homebuyers used homes as investments, however many lost incredible amounts of money when buying at the top of the market and then losing their homes during the recession.
The Millennial Generation overall purchased their homes as an investment. When they found themselves short on cash or wanting to purchase a big-ticket item like a car or boat, they used their home as a piggy bank and tapped into their equity.
The Gen Z Generation had a very small sampling because of their age and potential buying power. Both my children are of the Gen Z Generation. I would guestimate they would choose both investment and shelter.
Bottom Line
After reviewing the results of my research, I continue to genuinely believe that real estate overall is an amazing tool to build a solid financial future. However, I also believe that when you purchase the right home it will be your palace, your sanctuary and your safe haven that will hold incredible memories. Good health to you always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.