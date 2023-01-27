Happy New Year ~ Happy 2023. I am hopeful that your year is starting out amazing. I always share that I am allowed to wish you a Happy New Year even into the month of March if I have not seen you yet this new year.
I know that many of you are listening to the local and national news about the slowdown in housing. While that is accurate, there is always a silver lining in the market. First-time homebuyers are going to benefit in this present market. Please let me offer you a few sidebar comments. As my family would share these are my “bunny trail commentaries.”
Historically, January is not a booming month for home sales. I also did not only limit purchasing a home to first-time homebuyers exclusively. First-time homebuyers currently are getting some reduced-rate benefits.
The FHFA the Federal Housing Finance Agency that oversees lending resources, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, want to make homes more affordable for first-time homebuyers. There are specific parameters for qualifying for a lower mortgage rate and that would include a certain income range. Buyers that are in a lower to moderate income level for the area they are purchasing in will benefit from a lower interest rate.
Gentle reminder: This opportunity will not last forever. Timing is of the essence. My caveat here is I sell homes, not loans, and I would ask you to reach out to your preferred mortgage specialist.
Some other reasons to consider purchasing a home at this time is that the sellers are willing to negotiate sales price and repairs. Sellers are looking at their big picture. Sellers have come to the realization that there will not be a bidding war for their home and that they will not make the profit on their home they could have 6 months ago. My associates are also sharing that buyers are negotiating less than the sales price and getting repairs. I always share, “if you don’t ask, you don’t get.”
Another item of good news is that interest rates have come down since November 2022 about 1%. In November 2022 we were looking at 6.5% to 7% mortgage interest rates. Current interest rates are below 6%. When interest rates reduce, buying power increases.
Bottom Line
Do your research and check out all your options. Get informed and educated to see if this is YOUR time to purchase a home. My suggestion for sellers is don’t wait until Spring to list your home when many other sellers will list their home. The present inventory for homes for sale is low. Options and educating yourself is empowering. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
Log In
