I don’t know about you, but I love going to the movies. I sometimes wonder if it is the escape from a difficult day I really like or the delicious movie popcorn. The title of this article could have been a famous line from the 1950’s movie All About Eve. “Fasten your Seatbelts, It’s Going to be a Bumpy Night.”
Rumor has it the line should have referenced a “Bumpy Ride.” So, what is this Bumpy Ride? It is the changes in the Real Estate Market. According to Otto Catrina, who serves as C.A.R. (California Association of Realtors) president, we will feel these significant changes through the Spring of 2023.
Mr. Catrina presented this past week to real estate professionals who are members of the Central Valley Association of Realtors. Some of the takeaways were that Realtors need to educate and prepare their sellers that homes will stay on the market longer, research your homeowner’s insurance coverage as soon as you go into escrow because of fire hardening concerns, and that the present culture of buyers want the home to be pristine, “move-in ready” and offered seller’s credits for closing costs.
CNBC reported that the current interest rate was at 6.7% which is 3.3% higher since the beginning of 2022. Buyers are having a hard time being able to afford the higher mortgage payment and have experienced payment shock. As previously shared the buyer is asking the seller for closing cost credits. These credits could be used potentially to buy down the interest rate so that the house payment is reasonable.
According to Sarah O’Brien with CNBC, buyers who have had their offer accepted are backing out up to 15% of the time, which has continued for the past 2 months. There are a few reasons a buyer may get their offer accepted and then choose to back out of the contract.
We as Realtors know that sometimes a first-time homebuyer experiences “buyer’s remorse.” It can be amazingly overwhelming to buy a home, pay a larger monthly payment than you are used to and deplete your checking and saving’s accounts to make the American dream of owning a home a reality.
It is especially important to know the repercussions of backing out of the purchase of a home. The buyer could forfeit their earnest money, aka good faith deposit, or as I call it “the skin in the game” money, if they walk away from their purchase. The buyer should also keep effective communication with their real estate professional to be informed of all options.
Bottom Line
With the market shifting so quickly because of the interest rates increasing, buyers were caught off-guard. Sellers also are feeling the sting of not getting a windfall of money when selling their home. As I share with my children, I also share with my clients that “with adversity comes great growth.” So, during this “Bumpy Ride” thoroughly think through your real estate decisions, do your homework, and reach out to professionals that can guide you. Of course, don’t forget to take a movie break accompanied by a big bucket of popcorn to help you regroup before making a well thought out decision. Good health to you always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.