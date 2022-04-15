If by chance you were out and about in Tracy last Wednesday, April 8, you may have seen three tour buses traveling around town. The Tracy Chamber of Commerce and The City of Tracy hosted local real estate professionals for their annual RED, Real Estate and Development, Luncheon, including an afternoon bus tour for those of us in the real estate community where we learned about new businesses coming to Tracy. We also heard the economic forecast and city update on new and current projects that are impacting the development of Tracy.
Let me first share the demographics of Tracy. As of 2021, the population of Tracy was 98,337. The average household income was $114,803. The median home value was $507,944. The median age was 33.8 years old. There were 29,898 household units. There were 3,215 businesses. Which includes 28.2% of professional, scientific, and technical services; retail trade is 23.5%; government, health and education is 13.7% and finance, insurance and real estate is 11.8%. A sampling of 73.6% of employees make up manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, government, health, education, and manufacturing.
One of our first stops was Legacy Fields. At full build-out Legacy Fields will have 166 acres of sport areas for soccer and baseball fields. The first phase of 72 acres included 9 baseball fields and 8 soccer fields. It is anticipated that Legacy Fields will serve as the largest multi-sport facility in the region.
Other points of interest included the new California Highway Patrol office being built near the Northgate Village on Pescadero Avenue, the Amazon building on Grant Line Road referred to as Big Bird which offers the highest level of technological advancement, Marriott Hotel near Legacy Fields to be used for future tournaments, Ghirardelli Outlet Center, Crate and Barrel Warehouse, Taylor Farms, and Prologis. I look forward to having some of these companies share their business outlook regarding the growth of Tracy in the very near future.
Next up on the tour was getting an overview of some of the new housing communities in Tracy. Tracy Hills and Ellis are continuing to build homes and grow their inventory. With the present housing market, homes on average are selling for $900,000 to over a $1,000,000. The housing community across the street from Tracy Hills on Corral Hollow is Hillview where approximately 200 homes will be built. As you travel north on Corral Hollow the 55 and older retirement community at the corner of Valpico is being graded. This community is anticipated to offer a lake and a variety of amenities to serve its residents.
The final stop on our tour included a tour of Bay Boys Brewery located at the Shops of Northgate Village. Like myself, if you have lived in Tracy for some time, it is awesome to visit these new restaurants and sources of entertainment.
Bottom Line
As new businesses arrive and housing communities grow, we need to anticipate there will be growing pains. John Heywood, the English playwright, quoted “Rome Wasn't Built in a Day.” Neither was Tracy. It takes time to create great work, and while you cannot expect success to come right away, it will be achieved with continued persistence. Good health to you always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
