Oh my gosh our year is already moving at warp speed. I am hopeful that you had an awesome Love and Happy Valentine’s Day. My love day started out uneventful until later in the day when our washing machine decided to not drain or spin correctly. I figured since I am having some household maintenance challenges, I would share a quick list of gentle reminders that are perfect for the month of February.
Regarding your washing machine and dryer, it is important that you know that there is a filter in the washing machine that should be cleaned out frequently. Finding out the hard way since we have 4 dogs that all shed, our filter was totally clogged with dog hair whereby causing the washer to not drain and spin properly. Once we cleaned out the filter, all was fixed. As it relates to the dryer, please clean out your dryer vent frequently of lint that can build up and be a fire hazard.
Since you already have your vacuum out or a shop vac, consider vacuuming your refrigerator coils that collect dust and hair. This will make the refrigerator run more efficiently. Vacuum your mattress and then flip or turn it so that it will last longer. You may want to consider after vacuuming your mattress to sanitize it with baking soda. With the recent heavy rains and the warmer weather coming, unwanted bugs can show up. Please take the time to walk your property and identify any standing water and check for any water damage and/or leaks.
I also would like to remind you that daylight saving time is coming whereby you should be changing your batteries in your smoke detectors, changing your filters for your heating units and return vents, and installing your carbon monoxide detectors.
I would be remiss if I did not share a real estate update. Interest rates are hovering around 6%, inventory is low but slowly houses will continue to come on the market and first-time homebuyers still need to take advantage of an interest rate reduction based on income parameters.
Bottom Line
It is so important that you treat your home like a living and breathing entity. Upkeep and general home maintenance will help you increase your home’s worth and reduce large expensive repairs. Regarding buying and/or selling a home, don’t allow outside influences to cloud your judgement. Please make sure to consult your real estate professional for advice. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
