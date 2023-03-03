With all the rain, cold weather and snow on the mountains, can you believe we are heading into the season of spring? I am still wearing my winter coat. The only reason I know we are heading into spring is because the beautiful almond blossoms are blooming.
As I recently shared, Daylight Saving Time begins March 12, where we spring forward. This is the time that we lose an hour and get to enjoy more daylight. I remember being in Idaho visiting family when it was Daylight Saving Time. I was sitting in my uncle’s backyard and noticed it was still light until 9:30 p.m. I am hopeful that you find the daylight and sun a force of energy that brightens your day.
As we go into the season of spring, we are reminded that it is time to do some spring cleaning. Statistics show that 78% of us still participate in spring cleaning. This number is actually up 10% from last year. This is the time to declutter, organize, and donate items that you are no longer using. It’s always a great time to actually look up where you will kindly notice the cobwebs that you may have been missing during your cleaning routine. I was truly mortified this week when I looked up to my wood beams and noticed some large cobwebs on my ceiling. I am sure they just formed overnight. There is no way they could have truly gone unnoticed for so long.
Spring cleaning is not only limited to the inside of your home. Consider getting a jump start on your yard clean up. The rain and strong winds brought lots of water causing mud and fallen trees. Lawn furniture should also be checked. The harsh weather caused damage to chairs and lounges where there could be sharp edges causing a hazard.
March is also a great time to get started on your gardens. It is a perfect time to plant your annual flowers. If you like to grow your own veggies, now is the time to plant peas, lettuce, radishes, kohlrabi, mustard greens, collards, turnips, spinach, beetroot, carrots, and onions. I have been told that with the cold weather you also need to be careful of some lingering frosts and will need to protect your plants overnight.
Regarding real estate, buyers are acclimating to the interest rates and are out looking for their home. Sellers are adapting even more to working with a potential buyer whereby both parties are mutually negotiating amenable terms. Being that it is also tax season, buyers and sellers are also evaluating their personal tax situation.
Bottom Line
Whether you are going to use the month of March to start spring cleaning, plant flowers or veggies, and/or get your taxes in order, make sure to take some self-care time to enjoy the beauty of what the rains have brought us. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
