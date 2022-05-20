Several times a week I have the same recurring conversation. It does not matter if I am food shopping and bump into a friend. It does not matter if I am at a community event and run into a past client. It does not even matter if I strike up a chat with a stranger and they discover I am a real estate broker.
Several times a week I play alongside Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog’s Day whereby I relive the same day over and over again. The conversation goes as follows, “Hey Donna, I know you don’t have a crystal ball; however, can you tell me what the real estate market is going to do?” “Do you think the home prices are going to go down?” “Do you think they will raise the interest rate again?”
While I try to address these questions with professionalism and knowledge, the following is my “snarky” response. “If I could predict the future of the housing market, I would not be standing in front of you. I would be on my book tour.” Being that in present time I am writing this article, I am not on my book tour.
In researching what some economists and real estate professionals are predicting for the housing market of 2022, I share the following information courtesy of MarketWatch Picks.
The first prediction is that with the rise of interest rates, which are presently 5.5% to 6%, there will be less competition for higher priced homes. With the recent increase in rates of ½%, which increased a buyer’s monthly house payment $520, qualified buyers are finding themselves needing to get requalified for their loan.
The second prediction is that with rising mortgage rates, the qualified buyer may be forced out of the market.
The third prediction is that as house prices go up, the growth will be slow. The research shows that the home prices will continue to go higher over the next few months. Following this period of time, it is predicted that home price growth will slow. A new term, “affordability ceiling,” is used when buyers slow down their homebuying process because of the rising prices and mortgage rates.
The fourth and final prediction is that some employees may not return to work in person and that could affect their decision on what type of home to purchase and location. Many companies are having their employees come back to the office several times weekly. However, the other days the employee is working from home, thereby allowing them the opportunity to look for affordable housing.
Bottom Line
Whether you use tarot cards, tea leaves or possibly a dart board, it is important to pay attention to the trends that truly repeat themselves in some capacity. I believe this is the best way to get close to a true outlook and valid prediction. Good health to you always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.