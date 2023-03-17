I am sure by now that you have heard that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have closed their doors. I don’t know about you, but I am more accustomed to hearing about the closure of a store or restaurant and not a bank.
When hearing this news, I wondered if the people holding accounts in these banks would lose all of their money. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said Friday that Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) would reopen on Monday morning, under the control of the newly created Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara. Once that happens, insured depositors with up to $250,000 in their accounts will be able to access their money.
In doing a bit more research, I found that on www.PBS.org, the following: “Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse so suddenly? The short answer is that SVB did not have enough cash to pay depositors, so the regulators closed the bank. The longer answer begins during in the pandemic, when SVB and many other banks were raking in more deposits than they could lend out to borrowers.”
I am a simple gal and I like when people break down and explain things to me in simple terms. In listening to some experts, we didn’t just get here yesterday. Prior to the pandemic, there was $13 trillion worth of deposits. After the pandemic there was $18 trillion worth of deposits. During the two administrations, there was $5 trillion worth of stimulus checks. Adding all of that up, the banks now needed to pay out $18 trillion worth of deposits. Even though banks invested those funds, the interest rates went up significantly and banks now are finding themselves short.
I always like to ask the opinion of my associates and peers that I highly respect. I have always surrounded myself with people that are smarter than me so that I can continue to learn and challenge myself. I reached out to my realtor associate, Mary Mitracos who shared the following comments:
“I don't have a crystal ball, but I don't think that a failure of even several banks is going to do too much to harm the overall economy. These particular banks are not suffering from a systemic failure, but from each one taking on too much risk. Not every bank has done that. (I hope!) There may be some fallout, but I certainly do not expect the same disruption that we faced 15 years ago.”
Bottom Line
So know what? The experts that track all of these trends have recently shared that people are truly scrambling and worried about where to put their money. The consensus is to put your money in real estate. Please consider contacting your real estate professional, your financial advisor and possibly your accountant so that you can be guided as to what is best for your financial future. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
