Holy Moly! Is it me or do we officially live on the Sun? You would think after living in Tracy for 32 years I would have acclimated to the extreme temperatures of our summers.
I do feel like we got teased a bit leading from spring to summer. We had such amazing cool, if not cold, days even up to the beginning of June. Then suddenly, we had several days in the 100-degree temperatures only to be given a teaser of a week with cool temps again. The laugh was on us especially as we got ready for our Fourth of July plans when we hit temperatures of 108. As our temperatures fluctuated and I found myself a drippy, sweaty mess at a home inspection, I wanted to share with you how extreme heat can affect our homes.
According to www.climatecheck.com,, “unlike other types of weather damage, extreme heat does not cause sudden, dramatic harm to your home. However, heat can cause significant damage to the outside structure of housing. Paint can bubble and chip, wood siding can shrink and crack, roofs can take a beating, and foundations can shift.”
Regarding the major systems that run in our homes such as air conditioning and appliances, there are also some good suggestions to consider. Regarding your air conditioning, please consider prior to summer, warmer spring months, to run the system to make sure it is functioning properly. If by chance the system is not functioning properly, HVAC vendors and home warranty companies are not as busy to service your system as they are in the extreme hot weather season. Please also note that home inspectors always share that the air conditioning unit should not be turned on if the temperature outside is lower than 60 degrees. When running a unit at this low temperature you can damage the system and the compressor. It is also good to check your refrigerator temperature and make sure it has adequate ventilation space and clean dust from cooling coils to prevent appliance overheating.
Another proactive tip is to consider putting a whole house fan in the attic so to assist in pulling the hot air away and outside of your home. A more affordable alternative is to blow-in to your attic insulation. Investment in insulation is a lower cost alternative with a great energy saving return. Just to share one of my hot day weather tips – in the early morning when it is cooler, I do open my windows and turn on my ceiling fans. I try to capture as much cool air prior to 9 a.m. and then I close the windows and pull the blinds in hope to keep the cool air in my home as long as I can prior to turning the AC on. Sidebar: Thanks a bunch for this tip from my husband, Tom.
Finally, as it relates to the outside of your home, I was introduced a few years ago to elastomeric paint. On home inspections, my home inspector would also share with my buyers that elastomeric paint is an awesome option when painting the outside of your home. This type of paint will help create a barrier to your home to moisture from the elements as well as offer a protective coating for sun-wood damage.
Bottom Line
As we go into this next week of 90- to 103-degree weather with a mid-week teaser of a day of 89-degree weather, please consider some of the tips I shared above. Even if you cannot complete some of these tasks this summer, please consider putting these reminders on your calendar for next summer. For your own personal well-being, please consider keeping yourself hydrated, wearing sunblock, and a hat. Watch out for signs of possible heat stroke if you find yourself dizzy, nauseous, or even a rapid pulse. Wishing you good health always and big hugs.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
