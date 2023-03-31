Oh my goodness my friends, how much more not-so-great news can we take? Let’s start with the weather. I cannot remember it raining so much in the month of March as we have experienced this year. I believe we usually only see about 5 days of rain in March and this March I believe we had 8 days of rain. I always was taught, “April showers bring May flowers.” Unfortunately, all the rains in March brought us was more flooding.
Next, we can’t miss that gas prices are on the rise again. Not to mention the rise of prices of food and other essentials. Of course I need to round out this list of not so great news with the recent ¼ basis point hike that The Federal Open Market Committee implemented last week. By implementing this rate hike, it kept interest rates holding around 6%. I know many of us in the real estate arena were hoping that interest rates would drop. However, there may be some good news coming soon.
As shared many times, I really like when complicated things are broken down for me. I read recently on www.forbes.com, what the impact of a rate hike has on the economy. “A rate hike simultaneously encourages people to save money to earn higher interest payments. This reduces the supply of money in circulation, which tends to lower inflation and moderate economic activity—a.k.a. cool off the economy.” So how will this impact the real estate market?
First of all, with all fingers and toes crossed, we are all hoping that this will be the last rate hike for the year. Lawrence Yun, who is the National Association of Realtors chief economist, shares that home prices will be mostly stable in 2023. Mr. Yun does share that there were more houses sold in the Midwest, Northeast and South within the first quarter of 2023 compared to the West. However, there is a positive market projected for the remainder of 2023 heading into 2024.
Locally, in the Central Valley, we are seeing a consistent rise in homes coming on the market. Sellers are embracing the changing market and buyers are adjusting to the present interest rate along with a lower sales price.
Bottom Line
For buyers, I strongly encourage you to get out your rain boots, umbrella, and slicker, call your lender and realtor and prepare yourself to not miss any buying opportunity. For sellers, I strongly encourage you to start your Spring cleaning (declutter your home), plant flowers (curb appeal) and consult with your real estate professional so not to miss any opportunities because increased inventory is coming. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
