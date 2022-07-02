Prior to the pandemic, I had the pleasure of sharing some information about small and large business in Tracy. I am so excited to introduce you to Prologis and share a little bit of their story.
Matt Drury, Vice President, and Market Officer of Prologis contributed the information below.
Prologis is an experienced logistics real estate company that has been in the Tracy community since 1995. We own, develop, and manage high-quality properties worldwide and are uniquely positioned to help our customers address their biggest challenges.
Last month, we celebrated the opening of The Offices at International Park of Commerce (IPC) – which we believe to be the first non-medical office building built in Tracy in 10 years. This office building is representative of our ongoing commitment – over $1 billion invested to date – to Tracy and was designed, in part, based on input from the city and community.
When complete, IPC will feature a 30-acre park amenity for employees and residents that includes walking and running trails, basketball and bocce ball courts, designated areas for food trucks, a fire station, and more. The total employee count for IPC and its immediate surroundings is more than 10,000. Once IPC is fully built, over 20,000 employees are projected to work from this park.
Further, Prologis is focused on bringing new jobs and making a positive impact here. We’ve partnered locally with Work Net, a nonprofit organization that helps unemployed individuals in San Joaquin County find jobs at our modern warehouses. Also, our Community Workforce Initiative (CWI) helps revitalize career pathways and creates economic opportunity in the communities where we do business. This free program helps individuals learn the fundamentals of e-commerce, supply chain and inventory management, and other skills required for logistics careers.
We have committed $200,000 over the next two years to fuel the pipeline of talent in Tracy. To date, the CWI program has served 650 people in Tracy and placed 355 into logistics jobs. We look forward to continuing to partner with the city, community organizations and residents to identify more opportunities to support Tracy.
Bottom Line:
I am hopeful to profile other small and large companies in Tracy. I do want to share that Prologis has been very generous in their monetary donations to the City of Tracy. Good health always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
