Did you know that unfortunately most burglaries occur on weekdays between 12:30 and 2 p.m.? As reported by the California Association of Realtors and RISMedia’s Housecall, burglars are inclined to attempt a break-in during these hours assuming the homeowner is not home.
Personally, I wanted to challenge this information. Since COVID and with so many people working from home, I would have thought that it would be brazen of a burglar to break into a home in pure daylight. Well, I stand corrected. I did a little more research and according to ADT, the most common times for break-ins occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Rather than being guarded by night, most burglars choose the daytime to attempt a break-in, targeting homes when they believe no one will be present.
In digging a little further, according to Simple Insurance they shared the following: There are 2.5 million burglaries per year in the U.S. Every 30 seconds, a burglary takes place in the United States.
Most burglaries occur during the day, and 75% of residential burglaries occur when no one is present. Only 25% of Americans have a residential security system. Homes with no security system are 300% more likely to be robbed. Unanswered mail is one of the most reliable methods for potential robbers to learn that no one is at home and only 13.6% of burglars are apprehended because there isn't enough evidence. I was under the impression with the use of RING doorbells and that no one can truly come to your front door without being announced and videotaped, it would be a deterrent for the burglar.
Burglars are scanning social media platforms to find their victims. With social media they are obtaining the homeowner’s address and their basic information. Social media platforms can be tricky when creating your privacy settings. You may think that only your chosen “friends” are seeing your private information when you could be making it public.
Other items that make your home easy to access are unlocked windows and doors, poorly lit areas and homes that don’t have a security system. Tall bushes or other items that can obstruct the view from the street are great hiding areas for you to be a target.
Bottom Line
Take some time and walk around your property to make sure there is good lighting. Motion sensor lighting is always a good choice to put around your home. Also make sure to cut back any brush, trees or obstacles that could be hiding places. I am also a big fan of setting up a neighborhood watch so that everyone on the block is aware of strangers coming into the area. Please keep safe and alert. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
