I recently caught up with the Prologis team at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce’s RED Tour, an event showcasing the latest residential and commercial development occurring in Tracy. I was shocked (in a good way) to hear some of their statistics during the guided tour, particularly the amount of economic stimulation their developments bring to the region, which is also a factor of the team’s deep involvement in and care for the community. With the help of the associates with Prologis and their contribution to this article, I would like to share the following information.
Their facilities in Tracy are a shining example of local stakeholders and businesses working together to achieve common goals. Prologis began constructing the International Park of Commerce (IPC) in West Tracy in 2014 to complement its existing Northeast Industrial Complex (NEI) in East Tracy. Since that time, IPC and NEI have become significant employment and economic centers for Tracy and San Joaquin County.
The employment opportunities generated by Prologis developments are a great example of this positive impact. In 2021, Prologis and its customers created over 10,000 jobs in SJC and over 5,400 jobs in Tracy. In fact, more than 94 percent of the jobs created by Prologis and its customers since 2014 are permanent operations jobs. Through their partnership with WorkNet, a local workforce development agency, Prologis has provided training for logistics careers to over 650 Tracy residents and placed 355 individuals into logistics-specific jobs. These positions offer sustainable career pathways to hundreds of residents and directly support the local economy.
The Prologis team actively supports community initiatives by participating in local events and charitable sponsorships supporting several organizations, including the Tracy Boys and Girls Club, Tracy Interfaith Ministries, and the Tracy Earth Project. For the last two years the entire Prologis Tracy team volunteered at Lammersville Elementary school for a full day, fixing landscaping, asphalt, fences and signs, basketball hoops and painting.
Central Green is a 30-plus-acre park dedicated to the employees of IPC and residents of Tracy, which will be an essential recreational area for the community. Aside from green space, the park will feature a multipurpose turf field and hardcourt areas for sports and special events, walking/running trails with open-air exercise stations, shade structures, pickle ball courts, a dedicated lot for food trucks, restrooms and parking. In the meantime, Prologis has already built almost 20 miles of class-1 bike trails and is looking to establish a bike share program that will offer an alternative transportation choice for employees and local residents’ commuting and recreation needs.
Prologis is also firmly committed to sustainability. Prologis builds all new buildings with the ability to install solar on the roof. During their presentation, they stated that they have enough solar generation on their roofs to power more than 2,300 homes (which is approximately the number of homes that will be built in Tracy over the next 5-6 years!). After some more research I found that they are the second largest corporation with on-site solar in the U.S. (Target is the first. and Walmart is the third), which spans over 49 million square feet of rooftops and enough power generation for 70,000 household equivalents. The company is also sharing power with communities where it does business.
Additionally, Prologis is an active participant in the electrification of vehicles. They built the first EV truck charging hub in the country at one of their buildings in Tracy’s NEI and announced last October two significant EV projects in Southern California, with more in the works. They were even recently named as a key partner for community charging in a press release from the White House, and committed to make every new eligible Prologis development ready for EV charging and transition its U.S. maintenance vehicle fleet to 100 percent alternative fuel vehicles by 2030.
Aside from general tech investments, the company’s focus is to make its buildings and ancillary operations greener. On July 22, 2022, Prologis announced its commitment to achieve net zero emissions across its value chain by 2040. With ambitious corporate net zero goals and investments in sustainable logistics technology (i.e., solar and EV charging), Prologis is establishing new career paths to build, operate, and maintain this new green technology. IPC is and will remain a launchpad for these initiatives, so the City of Tracy, its residents and their families will get to benefit from new technology and opportunities to live and work closer to home.
Bottom Line
The Prologis team is setting the tone right: Investing in the local community helps create a better future for everyone, Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
