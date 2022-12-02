So, it is a week after Thanksgiving, and I am being super-duper reflective. My thoughts keep returning to the concept of community. What does community mean to you? I chose to ask agents with At Home Real Estate Group to share with me their thoughts. I have always said that the community of Tracy has always been good to me and in return I continue to embrace and give back to our town of Tracy.
“We bought a beautiful new home in Tracy May 1996. Nothing more exciting than buying a home. Our neighbors are all wonderful people, and we love it here. My husband and I got our real estate license in 2004. Real estate has brought us so many friends and many years of joy. Thankful every day we can live, work, and volunteer our time to help others right here in Tracy. Great decision to move here. Love working with Donna Baker and her sweet family.”
Barbara Simpson, Realtor DRE#01426271.
“Tracy is a warm and cozy town I fell in love within years ago where I purchased my first home. Over the years it has blossomed into a blend of a cozy town and a wonderful mid-sized city where families grow and thrive. I’ve had the privilege to help many on their various journeys and am grateful for so many amazing relationships I’ve been blessed with to enjoy for life.”
“Tracy has been a great place to build a Real estate business, career, raise a family and be a part of a community. Having come from a big city it is nice to be in a friendly smaller town. I am grateful and blessed for the opportunity to have met so many kind, loving, supportive people. I am grateful and blessed to my clients, friends, and family.”
Irene G. Woods, Realtor DRE# 001192207
“I am thankful for working in the real estate business. It has allowed me to be able to be with my kids and flexible to be there for all the events.”
Denise Bartlett, Transaction Coordinator
“Truly blessed being able to have the flexibility to be a part of a community and raise my family. Love our little town and helping not only other families making dreams come true but helping those in need. Our community is mighty and being involved and being about to say I live here makes me thankful and blessed.”
Christi Bean, Realtor DRE #01276652
My blessings are plenty and my heart is full. I am so incredibly fortunate to assist and guide sellers and buyers through their journey in real estate. Being able to live, work and raise my family in Tracy has been the true blessing. So incredibly thankful to have At Home Real Estate Raving Fans. Wishing you good health always.
Just hours after I completed this article of gratitude, I received word that my sweet, loving, and generous friend and associate, Barbara Simpson unexpectedly passed away. The incredible void with the loss of this “heart of gold angel” will be felt by many. May Barbara’s memory always be a sweet blessing.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 23 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
