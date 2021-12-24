“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Everyone is running around trying to find the perfect gift for their friends and family. We all are figuring out what to cook for our holiday dinner. Who to invite to our holiday parties? Most importantly, what are we going to wear for New Year’s Eve? Along with these pondering thoughts, we also need to figure out who is going to be hosting these parties and whose home are we going to.
So, with my opening sentiment let me rephrase it and ask you, “Is it the most wonderful time of the year to buy or sell a home?” Let me share a few of my thoughts as to why I love helping my clients buy and/or sell a home during the holidays.
Buyers are very motivated to buy a home during the holidays. The buyers are serious and motivated to buy possibly by a certain time frame. Possibly the buyer is relocating for job transfer. Maybe the buyer is an investor and must purchase a home within a specific time frame to avoid any tax consequences. A buyer may also be motivated to purchase a home by year’s end so to be settled prior to starting the new year. Many companies shut down the last few weeks of the year whereas buyers have a little more time to house-hunt. During the present market, buyers should take advantage of the low interest rates which can increase their buying power.
Sellers who choose to sell their home during the holidays also have a potential advantage. Statistically during this time of the year there is a lower inventory of available homes for sale. Basic economics of supply and demand will come into play. In Tracy proper, we presently only have 34 homes available for sale. With the low supply of homes available to purchase and the demand of buyers looking to purchase homes, the potential for multiple buyers competing for the same home can help to push the asking sales price. Of course, your seller must be agreeable to show their holiday decorated home and be interrupted possibly during holiday functions.
Whether you are looking to buy or sell during the holiday season there are definite advantages to doing so at “the most wonderful time of the year.”
Bottom Line:
I am a huge fan of selling and buying homes during the holiday season. I always share with my agents that I anticipate they are going to be busy working that they should have baked their cookies in July. I want to wish you and your family an incredibly Happy Holiday Season and a Healthy New Year.
• Donna A. Baker, CRS ABR SFR CDPE is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource. In addition, Donna teaches monthly at the Central Valley Association of Realtors New Realtor Member Orientation and serves as the Chairman for the Tracy Real Estate Marketing Council and as a Board member for the McHenry House a local rehab shelter.
Donna has lived in Tracy since 1989 with her patient husband Tom of 32 years and has two awesome children, Trevor and Ally. Contact her at donna@donnabaker.com.
