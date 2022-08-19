The talk on the street is that the market is changing. May I kindly be the first to share with you the market has already changed. We really need to be very careful with the use of labels. Many of us will refer to the market as a buyer’s, seller’s, normal or balanced market.
Let me break this down for you. A buyer’s market is when the units of homes available for sale is more than the demand of buyers that want to purchase. Translation: Buyers have more of an inventory or selection to choose from. This also means that for sellers to attract these buyers their homes must be clean, no repairs needed and competitively priced.
A seller’s market is when there are more buyers purchasing homes than there are homes to sell. Translation: Inventory of homes is low compared to large numbers of buyers buying. This also means for buyers that they will be competing heavily against other buyers causing multiple offers that will drive up the sales price and the removal of benchmarks or contingencies.
A normal or balanced market occurs when supply and demand are more in line with each other. Translation: This gives sellers an opportunity to purchase a home contingent upon selling their home. Sellers won’t need to move twice. Sellers will also be able to use the equity in their home to purchase their next home whereby leaving retirement or investment money accounts alone to continue growing.
The elements of the current market are as follows: growing inventory of homes, buyers after making several offers on a home that they did not get have finally closed on a home, sellers even though it has not been easy are adjusting the sales price of their home to be aggressively priced, and contingent seller’s offers are being accepted. I have shared with many that we presently are in a balanced market. I don’t tend to use the term “normal market.” Whoopi Goldberg once said, “The only thing that is normal is the setting on your dryer.”
According to the California Association of Realtors® (C.A.R.), “Consumer confidence in the housing market improved slightly in July 2022 but remains subdued.” C.A.R also states that since the inventory of homes has grown, mortgage interest rates are adjusting and sellers are being more competitive in their pricing, buyers feel more optimistic about purchasing their new home. Sellers, even though a little reluctant, are adjusting to the fact that they may not get multiple offers on their home above the asking price.
Bottom Line
I am not a fan of labels and putting everything into a category or specific box. People are going to buy and sell no matter what the market is doing. Sellers will fare better in some years and buyers will fare better in other years. You just do you and make the best decision to buy or sell based on your specific situation. Good health to you always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
