Let me start this week’s article with the statement that, “I am not an economist or a fortune teller.” However, I am grateful to have access to information and resources that I can share with you. I will of course share with you my resources for this information. I love to gather facts and share them so to hopefully make some sense of an ever-changing market.
According to CCN Business and one of their correspondents, while the economy is cooling off after last year’s amazing growth, it doesn’t appear to be suffering what one would call a recession. More jobs have been added, Unemployment levels have dropped to 3.5% which was similar to numbers from 1969. On the other side of the spectrum, we are feeling the effects of inflation through increased prices of consumer products and gas prices. All these components can and will affect real estate.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has increased more than 3% since a year ago as indicated by the California Association of Realtors. Our inventory is increasing whereby sellers are facing competition from new listings coming on the market. Sellers are also having to come to terms with the present market where their current sales price needs to be corrected. We are seeing more significant price adjustments, so that the seller is staying current with the market and not chasing it.
Single family homes are staying on the market longer. The average days on the market is increasing. The California Association of Realtors states that the market is showing normalization. As Realtors we also may describe this market as a balanced market. As I have shared in previous articles, I am not a fan of labels.
The mortgage rates have increased for the third week in a row. According to Freddie Mac, interest rates increased from 5.66% to 5.89%. According to the “powers that be,” interest rates declining over the next few months is unlikely. The end product to increasing interest rates will be more inventory of homes on the market and longer days on the market. We may also find a lower demand in housing.
Bottom Line
I can assure you I am a strong advocate and cheerleader for buying and selling homes when the timing personally makes sense for you and your family. Please don’t stick your head in the sand. Educate yourself. Empower yourself with the knowledge of real estate professionals that can help you make the best decision in an ever changing and confusing market. Good health to you always!
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
