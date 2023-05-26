As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a lot of thoughts are going through my mind. Many of us treat this weekend differently. Some choose to use this weekend as a shopping weekend since there are many sales. Some choose to use this 3-day weekend as vacation and fun time. Some choose to use this weekend to start boating and camping season. As I have chatted with many friends, associates, and clients, I am discovering that there are many graduations and promotion ceremonies also occurring this weekend.
However, you choose to use this weekend, I know that many of us will continue to celebrate and remember the brave individuals that protect our freedoms.
As a Realtor who has the pleasure of representing Veterans both in buying and selling homes, I wanted to learn the history of the VA loan. According to www.military.com, the original Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, passed by the United States Congress in 1944, extended a wide variety of benefits to eligible veterans. The VA loan guarantee program was especially important to veterans.
Under the law, as amended, the VA is authorized to guarantee or insure home, farm, and business loans made to veterans by lending institutions. Over the history of the program, 18 million VA home loans have been insured by the government. The VA can make direct loans in certain areas for the purpose of purchasing or constructing a home or farm residence, or for repair, alteration, or improvement of the dwelling.
The terms and requirements of VA farm and business loans have not induced private lenders to make such loans in volume during recent years. Until 1992, the VA loan guarantee program was available only to veterans who served on active duty during specified periods. However, with the enactment of the Veterans Home Loan Program Amendments of 1992 (Public Law 102-547, approved 28 October 1992), program eligibility was expanded to include Reservists and National Guard personnel who served honorably for at least 6 years without otherwise qualifying under the previous active-duty provisions. Such personnel are required to pay a slightly higher funding fee when obtaining a VA home loan.
According to the National Association of Realtors, there sometimes is a stigma attached to a buyer who is obtaining VA financing. James Heaslet, chief of construction and valuation at the Department of Veterans Affairs shares, “many people believe that because VA loans do not require a down payment, veterans -- who comprise 14% of the homebuying market – ‘don’t have skin in the game,’ and are not attuned to being a responsible homeowner.” The reality however is that the average VA buyer has a FICO score above 700 and a good amount of cash reserves.
Bottom Line
However, you choose to spend your Memorial Holiday weekend please take a moment to thank the Veteran that may cross your path for their service. Wishing you good health always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
