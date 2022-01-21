Whether you were celebrating a New York East Coast time zone New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m., like my family, or staying up way past midnight here in California, one of you during the night was talking about what the feds were saying about interest rates and the present state of the economy.
Friends, we are being thrown a few more curve balls with the start of the New Year, 2022. Depending on the news station you are listening to or the information you are obtaining from the Internet, you will either swing and miss, or hit a home run.
The word on the street, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), home sales for 2022 are expected to perform as well again as they did in 2021. There are some entities predicting that home sales will be even, or possibly slightly surpass, those numbers of home sales in 2021. So, there is a possibility you did not miss your window of opportunity to sell your home and get a possibly over-asking offer. Once again due to basic economics of the low supply of homes and the high demand of buyers, home prices will continue to rise.
While many homeowners are happy that they have growing equity in their home -- and that if they sell, they have a possibility of getting an offer over the asking price -- what about the interest rate and what can buyers expect?
Mortgage interest rates, even though they are historically low, presently at around 3.25%, are anticipated to increase in 2022. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Fannie Mae and Fannie Mac rates are anticipated to increase between 3.3% to 3.5%. However, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, rates are anticipated before the end of 2022 to rise to 4.0%. As I have shared in a previous article, with lower interest rates a buyer will have a $30,000 to $40,000 higher buying power. As interest rates increase, a buyer’s buying power will lower along with the sales price range the buyer can qualify for.
Along with the increased sales price, lack of inventory and interest rates increasing, we are also experiencing a 4% inflation increase making everything we buy more costly as reported by NAR. I am sure I did not need to bring that to your attention. Everywhere you turn, buying gas, buying groceries, or going out to restaurants will cost you more. My gosh, even the Dollar Store is starting to increase their prices to $1.25.
Bottom Line:
So, what does this all mean? Sellers who have been on the fence to sell, here is a potential window to sell and net more proceeds with the low inventory. Buyers who have not thrown their hat into the ring of competing for a home by making an offer, will need to “cowboy up” and compromise a little on their wish list. Many of us, including myself, want everything at once. There is some truth to an adage, “Good things come to those who wait.” However, do not wait too long and miss these opportunities. As always, wishing you and your family an incredibly Happy and Healthy New Year of 2022.
• Donna A. Baker, CRS ABR SFR CDPE is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource. In addition, Donna teaches monthly at the Central Valley Association of Realtors New Realtor Member Orientation and serves as the Chairman for the Tracy Real Estate Marketing Council and as a Board member for the McHenry House a local rehab shelter.
Donna has lived in Tracy since 1989 with her patient husband Tom of 32 years and has two awesome children, Trevor and Ally. Contact her at donna@donnabaker.com.
