So, we are into the second week of February. You would think with the Winter Olympics in full swing, the Super Bowl on Sunday, and Valentine's Day on Monday, many of us would be scrambling to order flowers, select which football pool to participate in or make sure the DVR is scheduled to record our favorite Winter sport.
Unfortunately, that is not presently the case. With the prediction of increasing interest rates and a low supply of rental homes, renters are focusing all their time and energy to secure a home to rent. Renters, like homebuyers, are finding themselves commuting further from their jobs to not only find a rental but also to be able to afford one.
To give you an update on the present rental market I reached out to the following property managers so that they could share their expertise on the rental market. The information shared includes some history leading up to the present rental market.
Karen Jordan, HBR Rentals Property Management, shares:
“Currently one out of seven homes are being purchased by investors. In the first quarter of 2021 15% of US homes sold were purchased by corporate investors, not to families looking to achieve the American dream. This is making our rental market increasingly busy as these younger adults are choosing to either rent or live with their parents. We just do not have the inventory for the demand, it has become a supply and demand issue.”
Susan Goulding, Broker/Owner of Crown Key Realty Inc., Sales & Property Management, shares:
“The rental market in Tracy remains strong in the single-family market. Rents increased dramatically in the spring of 2021. Rents for a four-bedroom property in Tracy are averaging $2,500 to $2,800 per-month, with brand new homes in Ellis Town, Tracy Hills, and Mountain House averaging $3,100 to $3,300 per-month. Note: If you currently have a tenant, you may not be able or want to raise the rent to the current market levels. The most expensive cost to an investor is a vacancy. Talk to your property manager about how to increase rents with current residents without losing them to another property.”
Mary Mitracos, Broker and Property Manager, shares:
“The legal aspects of being a landlord have been changing pretty dramatically since even before the pandemic. The Tenant Protection Act went into effect in January of 2019, and then we had the Eviction Moratorium, including the suspension of late charges. I would encourage both landlords and tenants to make sure they understand what the rules are, and to possibly have adequate legal representation.”
Bottom Line:
Whether you are a tenant or a landlord, the rental market is complicated, intricate, and litigious. As with any real estate transaction, please make sure to contact your trusted real estate and/or legal advisor so that you can make the best financial and legal decisions. Wishing you an incredibly Happy Love Day & Good Health Always.
• Donna A. Baker is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group in Tracy, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
