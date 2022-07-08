Editor,
To escape the Tracy war zone this past weekend, my wife and I retreated to the Sierra, where all fireworks are forbidden and enforcement is strict. We’ve been doing it for over 10 years. When I returned home today, one of my neighbors said, “Worse than ever,” and the other - new to Tracy - said “never experienced anything like it.”
So, I chose well again, but it’s absurd that I must leave my home on the 4th of July for peace and quiet, and I feel badly for those that don’t have the option.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
