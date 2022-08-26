The need has been great these past 2 years for many who could not deal with the housing crunch due to COVID. The numbers of homeless in El Pescadero Park have been increasing daily, and thankfully the city is working diligently to open a homeless shelter with the help of a grass roots task force that pushed the project into motion.
Until then there are people that have been hurting and needing a hand, not just with some things to get by, but also prayer, to know that God is near and working behind the scenes for their needs. Two women from Scoop Ministries, Inc. (SMI) ventured out into the park a couple weeks ago, to spread the love of God and pray over everyone, and especially seek out those that were hungry for God.
Chris Patterson of Tracy had been feeling led to do this for a long time, going with Wanda Thompson of Manteca to El Pescadero Park to minister to the homeless. Patterson had never done any missions work, but Thompson has gone on mission trips to Haiti among other places. Thompson had a special mission this time, to hand out Lo Lo’s Love Bags.
The bags came as a vision that Thompson brought to SMI, a nonprofit in Tracy that crosses the boundaries of denominations. Thompson was honoring the memory of her best friend Lorri Smith. “Lo Lo’s Love Bags was started because Lo Lo had such a way of making women feel special and cared for and she used that to show the Love of Christ.” Smith passed in 2016 after a prolonged battle with leukemia.
Thompson and Patterson prayed together before taking Lo Lo’s Love Bags out, meeting some women at the park with the help of David Eveler from the Community Partnership for Families in San Joaquin. Eveler introduced Thompson and Patterson to some of the homeless women so they were able to meet some needs. One woman in particular was grateful for the outreach.
“Dave knew her by name, and she needed prayer then,” Thompson said, adding that the woman smiled and teared up, sharing her prayer needs. “I let the Holy Spirit talk for me, as I wasn’t prepared. It was God.”
Patterson was new to this, saying, “At first, I was hesitant and hanging back, observing, but I’ve felt led to do this for 10 years. I felt overwhelmed about it being a whole different world I didn’t know anything about.” She wanted to share the love of God and knew this connection was meant to be. “Most of the women already know him, and many were wearing crosses.”
Thompson said she told the women, “We have a Bible study and we wanted to pray for their physical and spiritual needs, and we really cared about them.” Patterson added that she wanted to start a Bible study there in the park, saying, “They really need it right now.”
The bags have items for personal as well as spiritual care. Thompson said that they shared with the women about Lo Lo and her desire to share the love of Christ. “We shared that we prayed over each bag, and they were designed for each woman, through God’s help. We thought about them and prayed about them, giving them a free ticket to The Scoop, SMI’s annual event, The Scoop: Girlfriends in God, which happens at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Chester Avenue in September.
The Scoop’s event hasn’t been done since 2019 due to the pandemic so SMI knows women have been longing for time with girlfriends or moms who normally kept them sane. This year’s event will be SMI’s 13th annual women’s conference.
They will continue to take COVID-related precautions—with sanitizing stations and encouraging socially distancing within the sanctuary. Masks are an option, and they will have a virtual option, including access to a Youtube.com link, for those that still need to stay in the comfort of home.
• Submitted by Scoop Ministries Inc. Learn more about the group at www.sharethescoop.org. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
