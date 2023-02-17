California is facing a severe shortfall of primary care physicians. In fact, San Joaquin Valley, along with the majority of the state is severely under the federally recommended 60-80 physicians per 100,000 people. According to a study at UCSF, only 2 regions in California meet this standard.
Primary care physicians are vital for good health and overall quality of life. They diagnose and treat a variety of medical disorders as well as offer preventative care. Access to primary care ensures that diseases and conditions are detected early on, and cared for before they become harmful.
It is estimated that by 2030, approximately 10,000 primary care physicians are needed to properly treat our population (Cal Matters 2019). Not enough medical students are pursuing primary care, and a third of the physicians in the state are over 55 and seeking retirement, meaning that this issue will remain.
This lack of physicians is and will lead to longer waiting times, the need to travel farther for care, and may even discourage patients to seek primary care, lowering the overall health of Californians. This may also lead to an increase in patients with chronic conditions, as the lack of physicians is leading to less preventative care. All of these issues cause a large burden on not only millions of patients but also our healthcare system. This is a serious issue, and if no action is taken it is foreseen to impact millions.
To bridge the gap of primary care physicians in California and ensure quality care, it is important that more young adults pursue primary care as a profession. Being a physician is an incredibly rewarding occupation, as you are saving lives and preventing emergencies, all while forming long-term relationships with patients. Additionally, the field has a great salary, up to a million dollars (saba.edu). In order to expand the number of primary care physicians, primary care is a prominent field for young adults to explore.
For more information, please visit the following platforms:
• Instagram - disparitiesinprimarycare
• Twitter - disparitiesPCP
• Youtube - tinyurl.com/primarycareCA
• Website - 1070308.wixsite.com/disparities-of-prima
• Suhana Mishra, Tvisha Pandey, Rishika Abhishetty and Avni Shinde are members of the Mountain House High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA).
