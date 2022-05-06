The sweet taste of victory for runners will come in glazed, chocolate and sprinkles as the Tracy Police Activities League Fourth Annual Donut Dash 5K Fun Run returns June 11 after a 2-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tracy police Sgt. Dan Pasquale, who has organized all the Donut Dash events, was excited to see the race return.
“The race is a just great time to come out. People can walk, over half the people end up walking or walk with strollers, do all good kinds of stuff like that,” Pasquale said. “It’s more just the experience of being out there with the community, getting to know your officers and just having a great time and lots of doughnuts and coffee.”
Pasquale said PAL had planned to hold the race in 2020, even as far as ordering the medals which needs to be done far in advance. Once pandemic restrictions were put in place that March organizers had to cancel the race.
PAL tried again to bring the run back in 2021 for Thanksgiving, but again the plans were brought down because of a surge in pandemic cases.
This year’s race will start from Thoming Park, 1001 Cambridge Place, at 8 a.m., winding for 3.1 miles along roads including Sycamore Parkway, Schulte Road, Tracy Boulevard and Central Avenue.
Brazen Racing will officially time the race with timing chips available for racers who want to know their times for the course.
The star of the Donut Dash, doughnuts, are also set to make their race return.
“We’ve got almost 2,000 doughnuts that I will order for the course and that’s a lot of doughnut holes and a lot of real big doughnuts as well, and those will be at the start/finish line as well as that halfway through point, with cups of water and cups of doughnut holes,” Pasquale said.
Online registration for the Donut Dash is open at https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/tracy-pal-donut-dash-2022-tracy-june-829437.
Pasquale said people who register in the next few weeks can receive $5 off their registration fee by using the code ITSBACK.
All registered runners will receive an event T-shirt and a custom donut-themed-finisher's medal.
Proceeds generated by the race go back to Tracy PAL to fund programs including the boxing gym and other events.
For more information on the race visit the Tracy PAL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tracypal.
