We have thoroughly enjoyed being able to expand our resources and abilities during 2022. While we begin to face different challenges of post-covid, the Animal Services team is excited to work together with our community and its members to save lives.
In 2022, Tracy Animal Services brought in 1,796 animals into our shelter 1,321 were dogs and cats. Of the 1,321 pets brought into the shelter, 532 pets were adopted, 239 pets were returned to owner, 270 pets were transferred to different rescue organizations, 158 feral cats were altered and returned to their trapping locations.
For the year of 2022, our accumulative live release rate for dogs and cats was 89.75%, We were able to maintain this percentage with almost double of the intakes that we had compared to 2021. This is something that we are extremely proud of, as the more animals that enter a shelter can cause for a larger strain on resources, which in turn can result in an increase of euthanasia occurring.
Some of the ways that we have been able to continue our life saving efforts is by creating different programs and seeking different resources.
One program that has truly kicked off is our Shelter-Neuter-Return program. This program is helping us with the over population of stray cats/kittens that in turn can become unhealthy and exhibit nuisance behaviors. Multiple sources have proven that altering these outdoor cats and returning them to their trapped location saves lives and removes such nuisances.
We were so excited to really engage our community with our Doggy Day Out program. During Thanksgiving of 2022, we started our first ever Turkey Trot, but with our dogs. Community members came into the shelter and ‘checked out’ one of our shelter pets. Needless to say it was a huge success, all dogs were taken out on adventures all morning long before returning to a tasty dinner. This program runs daily! It’s an easy application and then appointment to let us know the day/time you would like to rent a shelter pet! By participating in this program, the Animal Shelter is able to gain vital personality information as well as help lessen a shelter pets stress while out on their adventure. The smiley pictures we receive back are THE BEST!
Growing our volunteer base has also been a goal for our department. The more hands on-deck to help support the shelter operations and goals, truly helps us win for the pets in our care. We do ask for 10 hours a month, however it is extremely easy to accomplish this as we have so many different areas in which we need support. Our volunteers are known to help with shelter cleaning, organizing, event participation, behavioral and enrichment support. We truly appreciate the connections we have built through our volunteer program.
In an effort to ensure that we also can engage our youth, we have also created our Youth Ambassador program! This program is for anyone under 18 years of age. Through this program, we have our Happy Tails reading program where our youth comes in and reads in 30-minute blocks to our shelter pets. It’s amazing watching how intently our shelter pets watch their readers and to see them relax during the process. Not only are we able to connect our youth to pets, but we also are encouraging life skills to both pet and child.
Tracy Animal Services is a network partner with the Best Friends Network. With this, we participated in multiple adoption events which resulted in over 70 pet adoptions. Each of these events were so instrumental in gaining potential adopters to our location as well as helping adopt our some of our long stay pets.
Not only are we seeking ways to best utilize our yearly budget, our department actively seeks grant opportunities. We were extremely happy to receive a grant in which we would help support our unsheltered population. This grant helps us alter, microchip, rabies vaccinate, and provide an identification tag to Tracy’s unsheltered community. Through this, we have been able to form some amazing bonds and provide support to those in need.
Animal Services actively engages our community, as we participate in many events throughout the year. This is extremely important for our success, as our shelter can only succeed if our community is also actively engaged in life saving. If you ever see us out and about, please don’t hesitate to say hi! We usually bring a furry friend to events to ensure that our pets get additional exposure.
Lastly, but surely not least, we are so happy to have a foster program through the nonprofit 501c3 organization, Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter (FOTTAS), as this organization has been instrumental in furthering our abilities to support the shelter pets that are most vulnerable. Partnering with the organization, we have been able to facilitate our Jordan’s Way fundraiser as well as our Fast and the Furriest Fun Run event! Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter, in 2022, had sponsored $31,409.54 in funding towards life-saving efforts!
All in all, we couldn’t be more proud about the direction of our shelter, the care for our pets, and our community in which we serve. We still continue to strive to identify any shortcomings or areas of improvement, as we are always seeking to maintain our mission:
• Keeping our community safe
• Provide care to any animal in need
• Support the community as a source of education and guidance
• Encourage spay and neutering
• And ultimately find homes for all adoptable, treatable, and manageable pets.
We are ALWAYS accepting applications for all of our programs! Please ensure to contact us for further information! Email: AnimalServices@TracyPD.com.
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices, or on Instagram at Tracy_Animal_Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.