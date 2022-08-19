Editor,
If, at any time during my career at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, classified documents were found in my home, I would have been fired immediately, prosecuted, and permanently denied access to classified information. Excuses such as “they were planted by the FBI” or “I declassified them” or “it’s a witch-hunt" would have been laughed at. Just saying.
Gus Carlson, Tracy CA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.