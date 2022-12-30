A Tracy couple in the middle of a move from one residence to another in the Tracy Homes neighborhood arrived at their new home last Monday to find that someone had broken in and stolen all of their Christmas gifts, plus other items.
Diane and Michael Harmon had previously lived on West Street, and started moving into their new place on West Court Street a couple of blocks away on Dec. 6. They said they had most of the big items like the refrigerator, washer and dryer and beds moved, and had set up their Christmas tree complete with gifts and a wreath, but they were still staying at the West Street residence.
When Michael arrived at the West Court Street home the morning of Dec. 19 it was clear that someone had broken in. Diane added that the theft included items that would be made the holiday complete, as well as other items that are part of the couple’s everyday life.
“He saw that the TV was gone, the internet system was gone, and our Christmas gifts that my son from Kentucky sent us, all of the Christmas gifts were gone that were under this tree,” Diane said, adding that the burglars also looked through the cabinets in the home.
Michael said that he called police and notified the management of Tracy Homes, which is operated by the Housing Authority of San Joaquin County for low-income residents and seniors. Diane uses a wheelchair and the couple lives on Social Security.
Michael added that he believes that the burglar would have been someone familiar with their particular unit, considering that the burglar got in through a back window that could be opened from the outside, and someone would have to scale a chain-link fence to get access to that window.
Though the couple has renters insurance it comes with a $500 deductible, and they have yet to find out if it applies to their new residence.
“I understand this is something we have to deal with. Nobody else can handle the situation, and it happens to people from time to time,” Michael said, adding that he sees their situation more as a cautionary tale about the importance of having an alarm system and secure doors and windows if there isn’t going to be someone at the residence.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
