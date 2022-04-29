Editor,
Years ago, former President Ronald Reagan spoke of Mickey McGuire and Denece Vincent when he said, “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.”
For more than a year, McGuire has contended Joe Biden is doing a slam-bang great job on illegal immigration, saying “thousands of COVID-19-positive immigrants” have not been released into the country and that Mexican immigrants seeking asylum were being returned to Mexico.
Vincent, for her part, said “most (illegal immigrants) are not being allowed across the border anyway.” These two letter writers are so inaccurate that their statements border on being ridiculous.
Rep. Tom McClintock, who serves on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, is the gold standard in government for accurate information on major issues, such as illegal immigration.
McClintock notes that since Biden took office, the Border Patrol has apprehended 2 million aliens illegally crossing our border. Roughly half were expelled due to the Title 42 public health order and the other half (1 million) have been admitted into the United States and trafficked across the country at taxpayer expense. That is about the size of the state of Montana.
In addition, at least 500,000 more illegal immigrants entered the country by evading an utterly overwhelmed Border Patrol. That is a population of the size of Wyoming.
So, as Biden has invited illegal immigrants to come to the U.S., stopped construction of the border wall and dismantled Donald Trump’s border security measures, at least 1.5 million people have come here illegally, thanks in large measure to Biden’s open border policies.
Now, the Democrats have announced they plan to rescind the Title 42 health order and intelligence officials predict 12,000 to 18,000 illegal immigrants will enter our nation daily. For Biden and Rep. Josh Harder, it’s party first and country second – and totally shameful.
Stephen Wampler, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.