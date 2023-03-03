A man was found guilty of murder and attempted robbery on Tuesday in connection with a 2020 case that also involved a Tracy defendant.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas reported on Tuesday that a jury found Rangel Gumesindo Hernandez, 36, guilty of murder and attempted robbery at the conclusion of a trial where he was accused of shooting Richard Saldana in front of his Stockton home during an attempted robbery on Jan. 13, 2020. Two other men, Daniel Miranda Lick and Alonzo Fabian Talavera, previously pled guilty to attempted robbery charges and were each sentenced to 16-months in prison.
Miranda Lick also previously pled guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in an unrelated case in Tracy where a man, who allegedly stabbed two people during a fight, was severely beaten and later died of his injuries. That incident happened on Pavilion Parkway on June 17, 2020, and Miranda Lick received a sentence of 3 years in that case.
Because of time served in San Joaquin County Jail and good time/work time credits Miranda Lick was released on parole following his sentencing on Feb. 6 in the robbery case. Hernandez will be sentenced on May 1.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
