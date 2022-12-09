Editor,
What can we do? Street cars that burn & burn & burn their tires for hours at a time in Rite Aid's parking lot, Duncan Drive, Lincoln Boulevard, Alegre Drive, all through this east side of Corral Hollow neighborhood.
Calling the police is a JOKE!
They never answer the phone and it seems Tracy does not have any police on duty in Tracy. I guess it was more important to have a balanced budget than police protection. With growth in our town comes wackos. We are 100,000 people in a little triangle. We are way too crowded and no police to control the unruliness of these licensed drivers who are polluting our air with BURNT RUBBER.
Who can we turn to for help with this problem? Can't they lose their driver's privileges for 5 years or so as a punishment? Something has got to be done. It's the screeching tires, the yelling, 10 to 15 cars at a time, waiting to hear a major accident. A box of nails would flatten their tires.
I'm at my wits’ end. THIS HAS TO STOP.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
