Tracy High senior Dwayne Thomas is this year’s recipient of the Peter B. Kyne Award, the top award for Bulldog football players each year.
The award, which was first handed out in 1927 goes to the player who qualifies as the team’s most valuable player and also sets the standard for the Bulldog football team in the classroom and around campus.
Each year the Kyne Award winner is selected by a committee, which includes coaches, players and members of the Tracy Breakfast Lions, and first-year Bulldog Head Coach Jeff Pribble said they made the perfect choice. Thomas was a wide receiver and defensive back, but Pribble said he could take on a variety of roles depending what the team needed.
“Dwayne led with his actions on a daily basis at practice and was a standout player at every position he played,” Pribble said. “He is not only a great football player, he is a standout in the classroom and is respected by all of his peers at Tracy High School. He truly personifies what we look for when choosing a representative for this prestigious award that is nearly 100 years old.”
The award has been handed out every year since 1927, including last year when Cameron Pereira was chosen at the end of the COVID-shortened season. In some years it went to multiple players, making Thomas the 101st player to receive the award.
