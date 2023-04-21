Editor,
Here we are 16 weeks into the New Year and there have been 146 mass shooting across the country. That is more than one per-day and they are taking place in homes, schools, offices buildings, stores, banks and neighborhoods in nearly every part of the country. Our political leaders send their thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families but that is not nearly enough.
The time has come for our political leaders to stop taking money from the NRA and the gun manufactures who see every gun laws as an obstacle to massive profits. The second amendment to our constitution says that we need a well-armed militia. Armed with single-shot muskets, it was our military’s duty to defend the country.
Nowhere did it say that any citizen can own an AR 15 that is capable of firing 30 rounds in seconds and reloaded in less time than that. These guns are designed to kill and as proven by the current statistics they are doing a great job.
Our gun laws need to be rewritten. Weapons of war have no place in anyone’s hands except the military. The federal government needs to establish strict laws relating to what guns are legal, who can purchase them, background checks and waiting periods. Dealers should be licensed and gun shows eliminated along with all internet and mail-order sales.
Last but not least, red flag laws to keep guns from persons with criminal records, mental health issues or violent history. Harsh penalties and minimum prison time for anyone breaking any gun law. Stricter gun laws will not prevent all gun violence but if it prevents even half of the 9,800 gun-related deaths this year it would be a start.
James Nelson, Tracy
