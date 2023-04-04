Thousands of visitors packed downtown Tracy’s 10th Street to sample craft beers from throughout the region during the Tracy City Center Association’s Taps on Tenth Saturday afternoon.
More than 25 craft beers were scheduled to be at the event which presold more than 1,300 tickets leading up to Saturday.
People lined up at their favorite breweries to sample craft beers including sours, stouts and hard ciders during the 3-hour event. Guests who purchased VIP tickets had an additional hour of tasting.
Along with the craft beer beers were food trucks and live band entertainment.
