Thousands of people filled downtown streets to watch the return of the Tracy City Center Association’s Holiday Light Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday evening in Downtown Tracy.
This year’s parade featured 30 entries in decorated vehicles, walking unit and float/trailer displays categories.
Mayor Nancy Young led the parade down 10th Street to Central Avenue ending at the Sixth Street roundabout.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Tracy during the parade on board the South San Joaquin Fire Authority’s tiller Truck 91.
The judges’ results for the winners in the parade were announced at the Front Street Plaza where Santa and city Council members joined in the tree lighting ceremony.
Last year’s holiday parade was cancelled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the tree lighting ceremony was held as a virtual event.
Winners in the parade were:
Decorated Vehicles
• Tracy Portrait Studio
• Tracy Crime Stoppers
• Railtown Off Road 4x4
Walking Unit
• Millennium High School Marching Band & Color Guard
• Tracy High School Marching Band and Color Guard
• Powerhouse Dance Academy
Float/Trailer Displays
• Crossroads Baptist Church
• Tracy Kings & Kweens Basketball
• Animal Rescue of Tracy
