Editor,
In response to Bruce Hotchkiss, my take is that we both believe in the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Then he lost me completely when he said “my right to life may overrule your right to own a gun.”
Because I have a right to life and someone threatens that right, I have the right to defend it by any possible means including using a gun. Take away the right to defend myself and I have no right to life. If someone threatens to kill me or a member of my family, I will do everything in my power to stop it. I believe that the right to life goes hand and hand with the right to own a gun to defend that life.
Does Mr. Hotchkiss mean that the US Constitution states that all laws prior to it are null and void?
Unfortunately, the right to life no longer covers everyone. That right was taken away by the Supreme Court in 1973 for the most vulnerable and voiceless human beings. Even the reversal of Roe vs. Wade that right is still in jeopardy. When you cheapen life, life becomes cheap. If it’s OK to kill an innocent and defenseless child why not kill someone that you don’t care for or is a burden to society?
We don’t need gun laws. What we need is to raise children in stable homes with love and appreciation that teaches right from wrong and gives children the sense of importance and self-worth. But I don’t see that happening in my lifetime. Until then just keep passing more useless gun laws.
By the way: How are these laws working out so far?
Joe Vieira, Tracy
(0) comments
