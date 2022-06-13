A three-day seminar will celebrate Tracy’s sister city Memuro, Japan, and examine the Japanese culture with clay at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in July.
With a grant from the Tracy Arts Commission and in collaboration with the Sister City Association residents can take part in “Eat, Drink, Explore Memuro, Japan … Tracy’s Sister City!” The program is a free creative experience at the Grand’s ceramic studio.
Participants will receive hands-on instruction to create clay items such as ceremonial tea bowls that promote understanding of the culture.
Clay artwork created will be glazed and fired for use in the seminar series.
The first day of the seminar on July 16, “Eat Japan,” will explore the background of the Siter City program.
Participants will receive hand-building instruction on using slab construction for making sushi plates and clay coils to create a Japanese tea bowl.
The second day on July 23, Drink Japan, will have study the significance of tea in Japanese history.
Participants will continue their clay art on a wheel and work on glaze for their sushi plate and tea bowl. Design techniques for greenware clay tea bowls using underglazes will also be practiced.
On the final day of the seminar July 30, Explore Japan, seminar participants will join in an official Japanese tea ceremony using their hand made tea bowls.
A flash exhibition of the different clay artworks made with discussion will be held.
A “Sushi Share” will end the seminar with sushi provide for participants, friends and family who will be joined by of the Sister City Association board members.
Past visitors to Memuro will be on hand to share their travel stories over the last 33 years of the program.
The “Eat, Drink, Explore Memuro, Japan … Tracy’s Sister City!” seminar program is free but space is limited. To register by July 9 contact Tricia Hand, 44thand@gmail.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
