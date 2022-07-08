Three Tracy residents recently received their diplomas from the online California Connections Academy during an in-person ceremony at San Joaquin Delta College campus on June 20.
The tuition free, online school serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade and is part of a network of six California Connections Academies across California with students residing in 32 counties across the state. This year 982 seniors graduated from the academy, with an in-person ceremony at Delta College and another in Southern California at the Orange County Fair & Events Pacific Amphitheater on June 23.
The in-person ceremonies were the first since 2019.
Tracy graduates are Jozef Borges, Rania Mohamed and Taliyah Mosley.
As a whole, the graduating class received more than $491,000 in scholarships and students have been accepted to universities including University of California, Los Angeles, University of California, Berkeley, Columbia University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University,Yale University and others.
