Three Tracy students were among those to earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, for the spring 2022 semester.
They include Cassidy Brogan, a sophomore majoring in social work; Ashley Sansoni, a sophomore majoring in biology; and Jared Spotswood, a junior majoring in psychology.
Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.