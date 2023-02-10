Three Tracy women will be among the nine honorees at the 47th Susan B. Anthony Banquet and Awards, to be presented by the San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women on Wednesday at the Hilton Stockton Hotel.
The award was the inspiration of Beverly Fitch McCarthy and in 1975, ‘International Women’s Year,’ the first Susan B. Anthony Banquet Honoring San Joaquin County Women of Achievement was held at the University of the Pacific. Since then 419 women have been honored with this medal.
Recipient have demonstrated accomplishments that improve their communities in the areas of business, community service, creative arts, education, government/politics, health care, homemaking, law and legal services, labor and employment, media, peace, religion, research, science, sports, women’s rights, women’s services, and young feminist.
The Tracy women being honored next week include:
Melyssa R. Barrett
Barrett is the CEO of Jali Enterprises where she consults on diversity and inclusion, digital infrastructure, and coaches socially conscious CEOs. She is the third vice president for the NAACP Stockton Branch, a member of the Tracy Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is the membership chair for the Tracy African American Association and a member of the Stockton Chapter of The Links.
Ann Langley
Langley, who was nominated for her community service, was taught early that it is necessary to give back to one’s community; it is a person’s responsibility and she lives that. Her Tracy community is her other family where she gives abundantly and without reserve. Her restoration of the Grand Theater Center speaks to that belief in responsibility to community. She recognizes the importance of the arts in her projects and participation.
Victoria Shankel
Shankel was nominated by Hospice San Joaquin for her community service. She has always been the wind beneath the wings of many organizations. She has a wide repertoire from working on the Asparagus Festival, the Stockton Symphony Pops and Picnic, Junior Aid Rummage Sale, Micke Grove Zoo Golf Tournament, American Heart Association Walk and Tracy Dry Bean Festival. Her talents help youth, veterans, terminally ill and the rest of us for a better quality of life.
Other awardees this year include: Maargarita Reyes, community service; Kathy Hart, education; Angela Phillips, education; Elena Wong, education; Gayle Watkins, community service; and Georgette Hunefeld, community service.
