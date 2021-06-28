Three San Joaquin County jail inmates originally arrested by the Tracy Police Department have been charged in the killing of another inmate in what County Sheriff Pat Withrow described as a “violent assault” at the minimum-security Honor Farm in French Camp on the evening of June 24.
A news release from the Sheriff’s department on Friday identified the slain inmate as Armando Salgado, 49.
During a Friday morning press conference at the Honor Farm, Withrow said Salgado was killed after he was transferred from the main jail.
“He arrived at the Honor Farm and shortly thereafter he was attacked by multiple inmates and lost his life at that time,” Withrow said.
Salgado was discovered during an inmate count at 10 p.m.
“The correctional officer came in, noticed something was wrong, looked over to the bathroom and saw our victim on the floor and immediately reacted trying to get him help and render first aid,” Withrow said.
The correctional officer began CPR and was joined by two more officers, but Salgado was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Three inmates were identified as being part of the attack and were re-booked on homicide charges.
Sheriff’s investigators say the inmates charged with the killing are Joseph Corral, 21, Nathan Oliveridoan, 22, and Angelo Velasquez, 22. All three had been arrested by the Tracy Police Department on several weapons and drug charges, Corral and Velasquez on June 16 and Oliveridoan on June 23.
Diana Ruiz-DelRe, public information officer for the Tracy Police Department, said the three men were arrested in two separate cases, when officers contacted them following citizen reports of a suspicious vehicle in each case.
The Honor Farm is a low-level security facility for inmates who don’t have violence in the charges they are in jail for. The killing was the first in memory for the facility built in 1949 to house up to 345 minimum security inmates. Currently the Honor Farm holds 201 inmates.
“This incident as far as we can tell and we’ve researched back, we’ve never had a violent murder like this at our farm,” Withrow said. “We have had fights in the past where inmates are injured. I know of at least one — and I’m sure there’s probably more —where after a fight someone had developed some type of brain injury or something like that where they pass away later, but an intentional attack like this we have not been able to locate anything like that in the history of this Honor Farm.”
The Honor Farm is split into three sections, DEF, GH and 124 barracks.
The DEF barracks can house up to 134 inmates, 124 inmates in the 124 barracks with GH housing 87 inmates with up to 48 in the H building where Salgado was killed. At the time of the incident the inmate count in the H building was 18 inmates.
Salgado had been arrested and booked into the jail on June 23 on two warrants from the Stockton Police Department for misdemeanor weapon charges. He had gone to court on June 24 and was sentenced for a one-week stay in jail and was scheduled to be released on Thursday.
He was taken to a barracks where all new inmates are quarantined for two weeks as part of a COVID-19 protocol before they are sent to other housing units at the Honor Farm.
Withrow said Salgado was classified a Level 1 inmate — a county-sentenced inmate with no risk to be out in the general population.
He said Salgado wasn’t a “high profile” inmate that might draw attention or warrant such an attack and was never in any type of protective custody.
“He was a gentleman that had been with us multiple times before, had always been housed in general population and never had any problems or issues while he was here,” Withrow said. “It is still unclear for sure at this time the motive of the attack, but we’re continuing to work on that.”
Withrow would not describe how Salgado was killed or any weapons that may have been used citing the ongoing homicide investigation.
Even with the minimum-security status, Withrow said the inmates would not have items like cutlery in the barracks.
“In the barracks they shouldn’t have anything like that. But they do have cleaning supplies and things like that and, as we all know, inmates can be very creative and take just about anything and turn a normal safe object into something dangerous,” Withrow said.
According to Withrow, the one correctional officer assigned to the barrack didn’t witness the assault. He had checked the H building and was on the way to another barrack when they believe the assault happened.
No one else was reported injured but two correctional officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked for exposure to blood and other bodily fluids.
The Honor Farm was placed on lockdown and detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to investigate the homicide. The news release states the investigation is ongoing and there are possibly other suspects involved in the killing.
The county jail website shows Corral, and Velasquez being held without bail and scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Oliveridoan is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
