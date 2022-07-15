Three Tracy-area students were named to the honor roll for the spring 2022 semester at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
Benjamin A. Dibley, a junior majoring in nuclear engineering; Thomas H. Nguyen, a sophomore majoring in engineering science; and Daisy M. Rodriguez, a sophomore majoring in zoology, were among the 7,150 students to gain the academic honor.
Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better while taking at least 12 hours of graded course work to make the honor roll.
